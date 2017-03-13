Why Pomona Unified wants to move school board elections to even numbered years
The district's school board members unanimously approved a resolution this week that calls for consolidating district elections with state elections. That means district elections, which typically take place in November of odd numbered years, will shift to November of even numbered years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Luke
|39
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|21 hr
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Paco
|28
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|Tue
|anybody but Erica
|6
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Pomona North Side 13 (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Wicked
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC