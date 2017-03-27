Why controversy is brewing over Pomona art installation at Ganesha Park
Gabby and Eduardo Figueroa of Pomona, walk with daughter Delilah, 3, through Ganesha Park near a wood craving of a bear, Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2017. A debate is taking place among Native Americans as to what Native American nation should be named in a plaque and the wording on the plaque that will be placed at Ganesha Park to go with a series of wood sculptures that have been placed at Ganesha Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|anthony camacho
|145
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|The Phartss
|32,832
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|Mon
|Teddy
|13
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC