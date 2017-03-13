Where Pomona will build its first dog park
POMONA >> Man's best friend may soon have a place to frolic with other four-legged friends as well as humans in Pomona. City Council members have directed city staff to move forward with plans to create a dog park in the Phillips Ranch neighborhood.
Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
