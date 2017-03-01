Victim shot in leg during Pomona shooting
POMONA >> A male was wounded tonight in a car-to-car shooting in front of a Pomona Jack in the Box. The shots rang out around 9:20 p.m. in front of the fast food restaurant located at 2021 N. Towne Ave., according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|TallPhartz
|32,764
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|3 hr
|Sad Dad
|1
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Dennis
|21
|Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Laura M
|23
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Counselor One
|13
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|Thu
|behold
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC