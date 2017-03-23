Vans Warped Tour Sets Lineup, Summer Dates
The entire lineup for 2017's VANS WARPED TOUR has been announced and once again, it features current favorites, promising up-and-comers, and a deep list of legacy acts spanning the tour's 23-year history. The 41-date tour will commence JUNE 16th in SEATTLE and end on AUGUST 6th in POMONA, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|44 min
|Bobbie N
|1
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Ted Trent
|42
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|AnyonePhartss
|32,820
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Mar 14
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC