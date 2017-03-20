This auction is selling used brushes,...

This auction is selling used brushes, herea s why you want one

It's called “A Brush With the Past” but might just as easily be “A Brush With Greatness.” Used paint brushes from more than 35 local artists, some deceased, some still active, will be auctioned and sold as a benefit for the Claremont Museum of Art . Among the artists represented: Karl Benjamin , Millard Sheets, Sam Maloof, Milford Zornes and Harrison McIntosh.

