The work to craft a new Fairplex star...

The work to craft a new Fairplex starts now in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> Nearly 95 years after the first L.A. County Fair, leaders at the Los Angeles County Fair Association and community members are trying to determine what the next 100 years should look like for the busy fairgrounds. In search of answers, a group of more than 60 residents, business people, elected officials, Fairplex employees and Fair Association members met at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel last week, the first of several discussions and brain-storming sessions planned as part of the 2017 Strategic Planning Process .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr This phartss 32,809
News Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10) 5 hr Dog 34
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) 7 hr Carlos Vera 7
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... 12 hr tomin cali 1
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) 19 hr Death2Guppies 346
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Mar 16 Not Your Hunny 439
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona Mar 14 A concerned citizen 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC