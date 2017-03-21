The work to craft a new Fairplex starts now in Pomona

POMONA >> Nearly 95 years after the first L.A. County Fair, leaders at the Los Angeles County Fair Association and community members are trying to determine what the next 100 years should look like for the busy fairgrounds. In search of answers, a group of more than 60 residents, business people, elected officials, Fairplex employees and Fair Association members met at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel last week, the first of several discussions and brain-storming sessions planned as part of the 2017 Strategic Planning Process .

