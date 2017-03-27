Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy
There are 1 comment on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from Sunday, titled Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy.
Jonah Hwang, 8, was killed when a drive-by shooter fired shots into a Pomona home February 20. Police arrested Sengchan Houl, 35, Sunday in connection to the fatal shooting. POMONA >> Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in Pomona last month.
#1 Sunday
It's about time this community finally gave up low life animal hopefully they convict with maximum penalty more law enforcement is really needed out of hand here need sheriff to take over.
