Sunbather gets rude awakening at stranger's home

On Friday, March 17 a Pomona man was arrested after he was caught sunbathing on a stranger's property. Police received a call of a trespass in progress at a home on the 300 block of Harvard Avenue around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Clifford Wingo bronzing in the backyard and charging his cell phone, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.