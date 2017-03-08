Splitsville for Scarlett, spouse

Splitsville for Scarlett, spouse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Lowell Sun

Scarlett Johansson's husband was "shocked" at the star's divorce filing Tuesday and sees the move as a "pre-emptive strike" in a battle over custody of the couple's toddler daughter, his lawyer said. Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac in a New York City court Tuesday, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 23 hr RiccardoFire 38
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 23 hr Paco 132
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri BigPharts 32,777
News Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10) Mar 9 Ssk 41
Lol glendora voted for more development! Mar 8 Dave 4
Get out there and vote today! Mar 7 city worker 2
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) Feb 26 1800sucks 122
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC