Search underway for 11-year-old boy l...

Search underway for 11-year-old boy last seen riding his scooter in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday night while riding his scooter outside a Pomona apartment complex, authorities said. Adam Hernandez was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in front of the complex in the 3700 block of West Valley Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr His Phart 32,790
Nelson bankrupts a book store! 15 hr Mr Nelson 2
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Thu Not Your Hunny 439
Lol glendora voted for more development! Wed Hash 7
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Wed Luke 39
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona Tue A concerned citizen 1
News Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09) Mar 14 Paco 28
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC