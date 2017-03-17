Search underway for 11-year-old boy last seen riding his scooter in Pomona
A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday night while riding his scooter outside a Pomona apartment complex, authorities said. Adam Hernandez was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in front of the complex in the 3700 block of West Valley Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department.
