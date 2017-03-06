RiversideMan's death on train tracks ...

RiversideMan's death on train tracks were accidental, coroner says

The death of a Pomona man whose body was found Friday near train tracks in Pomona was ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County coroner. Daniel Torres, 58, died of traumatic injuries after being struck by a freight train about 1:20 p.m. Friday near Hamilton Boulevard and First Street, according to Pomona police and coroner's reports.

