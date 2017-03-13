Pomona takes steps leading to upgrading the look of Holt Avenue
The city of Pomona has secured a grant that will allow it to make some improvements to Valley Boulevard from Temple Avenue to Humane Way. City Council members would like to make improvement to Holt from Humane Way to Dudley as seen here on Wednesday.
