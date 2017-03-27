Pomona police releases photo of man suspected of killing 8-year-old
POMONA >> Police released a photo Wednesday, giving the public its first look at the man officers say opened fire on a house, killing 8-year-old Jonah Hwang . On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney formally charged Sengchan Houl, 35 of Pomona, with six felonies, including Hwang's slaying.
