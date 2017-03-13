Pomona man suspected of DUI after cra...

Pomona man suspected of DUI after crashing into Fontana house

Saturday

FONTANA >> Police officers arrested a 41-year-old Pomona man on Saturday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Fontana home and injured two people, officials say. Kelly Stovall was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, a felony, said Fontana police Lt.

