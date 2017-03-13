Pomona hospital gala had a lot of heart

Pomona hospital gala had a lot of heart

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Judge Tom Nuss and his wife, Sue, enjoyed the champagne reception before the Heartbeat Gala dinner. Sue Nuss and Don Kendrick co-chaired the fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 min Trojan 32,787
Dr furgisson in the news! 1 hr anybody but Erica 5
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) 18 hr Not Your Hunny 439
Nelson bankrupts a book store! 21 hr De railed 1
Lol glendora voted for more development! 22 hr Hash 7
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Wed Luke 39
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona Tue A concerned citizen 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC