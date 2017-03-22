Pomona ditches agreement to house federal prisoners in city jail
There are 3 comments on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from Monday, titled Pomona ditches agreement to house federal prisoners in city jail. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:
POMONA >> Pomona has ended an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal prisoners - who may include undocumented immigrants - at the Pomona City Jail, immigrant rights advocates announced Monday. Representatives of various groups and organizations - including the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center , also known as the Pomona Day Labor Center, Gente Organizada, which translates to Organized People, and others - gathered outside Pomona City Hall on Monday to announce the end of the agreement.
send in ice agents
Why bother arresting anyone? Disarm the public and allow criminals to roam the streets, who wants to live there? Looking more and more like Mexico.
Don't hold them in jail. The ICE wagon will come to their homes and arrest them in front of their families. I think that sends a better message. When this happens it gets real in the illegal alien community and shakes things up.
