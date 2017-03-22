Pomona ditches agreement to house fed...

Pomona ditches agreement to house federal prisoners in city jail

There are 3 comments on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from Monday, titled Pomona ditches agreement to house federal prisoners in city jail. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:

POMONA >> Pomona has ended an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal prisoners - who may include undocumented immigrants - at the Pomona City Jail, immigrant rights advocates announced Monday. Representatives of various groups and organizations - including the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center , also known as the Pomona Day Labor Center, Gente Organizada, which translates to Organized People, and others - gathered outside Pomona City Hall on Monday to announce the end of the agreement.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,144

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday
send in ice agents

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,588

Las Vegas, NV

#2 21 hrs ago
Why bother arresting anyone? Disarm the public and allow criminals to roam the streets, who wants to live there? Looking more and more like Mexico.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,588

Las Vegas, NV

#3 21 hrs ago
Don't hold them in jail. The ICE wagon will come to their homes and arrest them in front of their families. I think that sends a better message. When this happens it gets real in the illegal alien community and shakes things up.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

