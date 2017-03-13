Pomona about to close escrow on prope...

Pomona about to close escrow on property that will house homeless shelter tent

With just days left before the property at 1400 E. Mission Blvd. closes escrow and goes into the hands of Pomona, city administrators and staff are taking steps leading to establishing an emergency shelter-service center for the city's homeless residents on the site. The city is evaluating existing buildings, such as this one, for their future use.

