Photo Gallery: 'Beverly Hills Dog Sho...

Photo Gallery: 'Beverly Hills Dog Show' to debut

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows a Boxer breed competing at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition will air on USA Network on April 16. This Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo shows Wilson Ramirez, from Santa Ana, Calif., grooming a Bichon Frise prior to competing at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona 3 min A concerned citizen 1
News Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09) 3 hr Paco 28
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr GetPhartzz 32,781
Lol glendora voted for more development! 11 hr anybody but Erica 6
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) 13 hr Spotted Wee 625
Pomona North Side 13 (Mar '13) Mon Wicked 58
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 10 RiccardoFire 38
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC