Man sentenced for orchestrating wifea s 1991 murder in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS >> A judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for hiring a man to kill his wife at the San Dimas home they shared more than 25 years ago after learning she planned to leave him, authorities said. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury in Pomona convicted Shanker Chhaganbahi Patel, 57, on Jan. 24 of first-degree murder for the Nov. 19, 1991, death of 29-year-old law student Usha Patel, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said in a written statement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.