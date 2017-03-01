Man sentenced for orchestrating wifea...

Man sentenced for orchestrating wifea s 1991 murder in San Dimas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SAN DIMAS >> A judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for hiring a man to kill his wife at the San Dimas home they shared more than 25 years ago after learning she planned to leave him, authorities said. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury in Pomona convicted Shanker Chhaganbahi Patel, 57, on Jan. 24 of first-degree murder for the Nov. 19, 1991, death of 29-year-old law student Usha Patel, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said in a written statement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Pressing Phart 32,768
What do people on topix think of allowas? 3 hr Cant Be Harsh 12
Allawos 100% Syrian ! 4 hr Cant Be Harsh 22
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Fri Sad Dad 1
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) Fri Dennis 21
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) Feb 26 1800sucks 122
Is SkimmingWorld real??? Feb 17 Govklo 5
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC