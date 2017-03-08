Man gets 2 years in fatal Pomona crash, is released on time served
A man was sentenced Monday to a two-year prison term - then released based on time served - for triggering a deadly 2015 crash in Pomona . The defendant received credit for 732 days served, two days more than needed to fulfill his sentence, and Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Wade Olson ordered him to be released.
