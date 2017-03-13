Man convicted in 2015 stabbing death ...

Man convicted in 2015 stabbing death of friend in Pomona

POMONA >> After deliberating for a day, a jury on Wednesday convicted a man of stabbing a friend to death in 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. George Hernandez, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Albert Daniel Herrera, 36, 40 times June 24, 2015, a news release states.

