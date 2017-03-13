Man convicted in 2015 stabbing death of friend in Pomona
POMONA >> After deliberating for a day, a jury on Wednesday convicted a man of stabbing a friend to death in 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. George Hernandez, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing Albert Daniel Herrera, 36, 40 times June 24, 2015, a news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Next pharts
|32,793
|Nelson bankrupts a book store!
|Thu
|Mr Nelson
|2
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|Mar 15
|Hash
|7
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Luke
|39
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Mar 14
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Pomona North Side 13 (Mar '13)
|Mar 13
|Wicked
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC