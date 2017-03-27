Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old in Pomona
An 8-year-old boy adopted by a Southern California family from Taiwan tragically lost his life in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that left police baffled. A 35-year-old Pomona man was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|WherePhart
|32,834
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|anthony camacho
|145
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|Mon
|Teddy
|13
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC