Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 8-Ye...

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC Los Angeles

An 8-year-old boy adopted by a Southern California family from Taiwan tragically lost his life in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that left police baffled. A 35-year-old Pomona man was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr WherePhart 32,834
News Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10) 17 hr anthony camacho 145
What do people on topix think of allowas? Mon Teddy 13
News Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ... Mar 26 Bobbie N 1
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... Mar 22 spytheweb 3
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Mar 20 Death2Guppies 346
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Mar 16 Not Your Hunny 439
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:04PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC