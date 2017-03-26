Man arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy
Pomona police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing an 8-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting last month. Sengchan Houl, 35, was taken into custody just before noon and was being held in the Pomona City Jail in lieu of $2-million bond, according to the Pomona Police Department.
