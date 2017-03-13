Man arrested in connection to the death of his 4-month-old son in Pomona
POMONA >> A 31-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1 million bail Thursday following his arrest for allegedly causing fatal injuries to his 4-month-old son in Pomona. Officers were called at 6:55 p.m. March 5 to the 400 block of Madison Avenue regarding a 4-month-old child who was choking and not breathing, according to Pomona police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|ThisPhartzz
|32,797
|Mendel took $2500 from Athens trash!
|2 hr
|everybody wants some
|4
|Nelson bankrupts a book store!
|Thu
|Mr Nelson
|2
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|Mar 15
|Hash
|7
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Luke
|39
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Mar 14
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC