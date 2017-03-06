Listen to Girlpool's drum-heavy new song "123," see them at Union Transfer in June
When the LA-bred indiepop duo Girlpool captivated the DIY scene a couple years ago, it had as much to do with their remarkably strong songs as with their compelling minimalism. Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad could hold an entire room in rapt attention with simply a guitar, a bass and their two harmonizing voices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
