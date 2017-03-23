Learn how to fight diabetes and obesity in Pomona Saturday

POMONA >> Healthy eating and healthy living in Pomona will be topics of a forum taking place Saturday morning at Western University of Health Sciences. The program, organized by Pomona's Health Promoters, will include topics such as diabetes prevention, obesity and the effects of drinking beverages with high sugar content, said Alejandra Martinez, program director of Pomona's Health Promoters.

