Learn how to fight diabetes and obesity in Pomona Saturday
POMONA >> Healthy eating and healthy living in Pomona will be topics of a forum taking place Saturday morning at Western University of Health Sciences. The program, organized by Pomona's Health Promoters, will include topics such as diabetes prevention, obesity and the effects of drinking beverages with high sugar content, said Alejandra Martinez, program director of Pomona's Health Promoters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|44 min
|Bobbie N
|1
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Ted Trent
|42
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|AnyonePhartss
|32,820
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Mar 16
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Mar 14
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC