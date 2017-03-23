Learn how to fight diabetes and obesi...

Learn how to fight diabetes and obesity in Pomona Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> Healthy eating and healthy living in Pomona will be topics of a forum taking place Saturday morning at Western University of Health Sciences. The program, organized by Pomona's Health Promoters, will include topics such as diabetes prevention, obesity and the effects of drinking beverages with high sugar content, said Alejandra Martinez, program director of Pomona's Health Promoters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ... 44 min Bobbie N 1
News Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09) 10 hr Ted Trent 42
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr AnyonePhartss 32,820
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... Mar 22 spytheweb 3
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Mar 20 Death2Guppies 346
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) Mar 16 Not Your Hunny 439
Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona Mar 14 A concerned citizen 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 26 at 12:50PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC