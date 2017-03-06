Large tree falls onto Pomona carport
A large tree fell onto a carport late Monday, March 6, 2017, on the 700 block of North San Antonio Avenue in Pomona. POMONA >> Crews will be working today to remove a large tree that fell onto a Pomona carport Monday night damaging several vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
