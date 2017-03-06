LA County voters to decide on quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless programs
Voters will have a chance Tuesday to cast their ballots for a measure that Los Angeles city and county officials say will help end homelessness. The Los Angeles County Sales Tax for Homeless Services and Prevention, also known as Measure H, proposes a quarter-cent sales tax to raise an estimated $355 million a year for 10 years to help homeless people transition into planned affordable housing, officials have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|14 min
|cowboy
|127
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|38 min
|Unbelievable
|1
|Get out there and vote today!
|3 hr
|city worker
|2
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
|Covina Fire /N Stephora Ave (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Lexisstitch
|4
|Our Xcel Team
|Mon
|Winners
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC