LA County voters to decide on quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless programs

Voters will have a chance Tuesday to cast their ballots for a measure that Los Angeles city and county officials say will help end homelessness. The Los Angeles County Sales Tax for Homeless Services and Prevention, also known as Measure H, proposes a quarter-cent sales tax to raise an estimated $355  million a year for 10 years to help homeless people transition into planned affordable housing, officials have said.

