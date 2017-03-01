Inland Valley readersa restaurant obsessions revealed
As noted on my blog, John Clifford successfully wrapped up his quest to eat at every lunch spot on Pomona's Garey Avenue, which turned out to number 56. His persistence had captured some public interest . I could empathize with his food-related goal.
