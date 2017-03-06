Hundreds celebrate life of Pomona boy...

Hundreds celebrate life of Pomona boy killed in drive-by

POMONA >> He was adopted from a Taiwanese orphanage three years ago by a Pomona family who wanted him to grow up in a safe loving environment here in California. Saturday, hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Jonah , many of whom were wearing T-shirts with emblems of his favorite thing in the world - superheroes.

