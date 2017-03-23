How to have an input and shape what h...

How to have an input and shape what happens at Pomonaa s Fairplex

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

FILE PHOTO. Luminasia exhibit of Chinese lanterns lights up the hillsides of L.A. County Fair in Pomona on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) 4 hr Anonymous 27
Review: Smart and Final Extra 9 hr SMART AND FINAL E... 1
News Scam hits Calvary Chapel Chino Hills hard (Jan '10) 9 hr Mom2 326
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr Sport phartz 32,812
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... 23 hr spytheweb 3
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Wed tellinitlikeitis 3,236
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Mar 20 Death2Guppies 346
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 5:04PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC