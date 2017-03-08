How theya re remembering Jonah Hwang,...

How theya re remembering Jonah Hwang, 8-year-old killed in Pomona, even in Sacramento

Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, D-Chino, wore a superhero tie and socks Thursday as part of honoring 8-year-old Jonah Hwang, who died last month, from wounds he sustained in a drive-by shooting. Rodriguez, left to right, was joined by Assemblymen Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, Jose Medina, D-Riverside, and Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who also wore superhero socks in the boys honor.

