How many cake references can we fit into this column?
The University Club , established in 1924 and touting itself as the most intellectually stimulating luncheon in Claremont, was willing to risk that reputation by inviting me to speak. Public speaking is not how I would have chosen to spend my birthday lunch, but I agreed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Trojan
|32,788
|Nelson bankrupts a book store!
|1 hr
|Mr Nelson
|2
|Dr furgisson in the news!
|1 hr
|Tina Robles
|6
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|23 hr
|Hash
|7
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Tue
|A concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC