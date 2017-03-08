Hesperia moves closer to by-district ...

Hesperia moves closer to by-district City Council election process

Victorville Daily Press

A handful of residents sat in the audience as the City Council watched a presentation that showed how choosing Council members in the future will change. During Tuesday night's meeting and public hearing, the Council received and filed a presentation by consultant Douglas Johnson with National Demographics Corporation Election Districting on how the City will transition from the current at-large election system to a by-district election system.

