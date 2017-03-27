HARD Summer Festival Will Return to Fontana Speedway in August
In its first year at the Auto Club Speedway, HARD attracted 146,000 fans over two days, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. The HARD Summer festival will return to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for a second year, organizers have confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|backintheday
|1,806
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|HePharts
|32,836
|Learn more about Muslim culture at - Open Mosqu...
|7 hr
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Alta Loma High School teacher found dead (Jan '10)
|Wed
|anthony camacho
|145
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|Mar 27
|Teddy
|13
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Mar 26
|Bobbie N
|1
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC