HARD Summer Festival Will Return to Fontana Speedway in August

In its first year at the Auto Club Speedway, HARD attracted 146,000 fans over two days, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. The HARD Summer festival will return to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for a second year, organizers have confirmed.

