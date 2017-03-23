Foothill Transit proposes 25 cent hike for bus fares, price increases ...
Mt. SAC students are voting on a transit fee to make the “Class Pass” a mandatory surcharge, $8 for part-time students and $9 for full-time, to allow students a discounted pass on all local and Silver Streak Foothill Transit lines at the Walnut, Calif. community college campus Nov. 17, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reputed Ontario gang member gets 35 years for p... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Apequrr
|51
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|YeahPhart
|32,814
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|27
|Review: Smart and Final Extra
|13 hr
|SMART AND FINAL E...
|1
|Scam hits Calvary Chapel Chino Hills hard (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|Mom2
|326
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC