Dog recovering after found in Pomona with this on its muzzle

POMONA >> Officials with the Inland Valley Humane Society are investigating how a dog they found this week ended up with a rubber band wrapped around its muzzle. The dog, a 2- to 3-year-old Chow Chow mix, which shelter staff are calling Caleb, is undergoing treatment at the Humane Society after veterinarians found the rubber band had become embedded.

