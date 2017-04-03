Dog recovering after found in Pomona ...

Dog recovering after found in Pomona with this on its muzzle

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> Officials with the Inland Valley Humane Society are investigating how a dog they found this week ended up with a rubber band wrapped around its muzzle. The dog, a 2- to 3-year-old Chow Chow mix, which shelter staff are calling Caleb, is undergoing treatment at the Humane Society after veterinarians found the rubber band had become embedded.

