Discovery of mana s body near Pomona Metrolink tracks delays Riverside trains

POMONA >> Metrolink's Riverside Line 402 to downtown Riverside stopped Friday afternoon due to the discovery of a man's body near train tracks in Pomona, Metrolink Spokesman Scott Johnson said. Johnson said the train wasn't involved with what happened, but was asked to not travel through the area at least temporarily by Union Pacific.

