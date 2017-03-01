Discovery of mana s body near Pomona Metrolink tracks delays Riverside trains
POMONA >> Metrolink's Riverside Line 402 to downtown Riverside stopped Friday afternoon due to the discovery of a man's body near train tracks in Pomona, Metrolink Spokesman Scott Johnson said. Johnson said the train wasn't involved with what happened, but was asked to not travel through the area at least temporarily by Union Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|TallPhartz
|32,764
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Fri
|Sad Dad
|1
|San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Dennis
|21
|Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09)
|Fri
|Laura M
|23
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Thu
|Counselor One
|13
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|Mar 2
|behold
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC