Claremont traffic stop turns into crazy high-speed pursuit, foot chase

CLAREMONT >> A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, leading police officers on a wild high-speed pursuit and foot chase through Pomona. A helicopter from the Ontario Police Department and Pomona police joined the pursuit and helped apprehend the man who reportedly scaled walls and allegedly broke into a condo in an attempt to run from authorities, according to a news release from Claremont Police Department.

