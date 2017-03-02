Carjacking suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Pomona
The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. at Rio Rancho Road and Rancho Valley Auto Center Drive, as Pomona officers investigated a carjacking involving an armed suspect, police said. As officers were interviewing the victims and searching the area, they found an armed suspect, and the shooting occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting at Ontario Mills (Feb '07)
|47 min
|behold
|25
|Allawos 100% Syrian !
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|21
|John Harrold contact info (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Cant Be Harsh
|12
|2 positions open for the city of glendora
|Mon
|Guy
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,756
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|Feb 26
|1800sucks
|122
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC