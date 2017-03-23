Cana t make Coachella? 24 acts to perform in Pomona

Fans line up down the block March 17 to see the band The Architects at the Glass House in Pomona. In a tradition, many acts performing the two weekends of the Coachella music festival in Indio April 14-16 and 21-23 will give concerts at L.A. clubs and concert halls before, between, during or after the festival.

