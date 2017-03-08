Blood drive hosted by PVHMC, American...

Blood drive hosted by PVHMC, American Red Cross next week

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Claremont Courier

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Monday, March 13 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Women's Center Auditorium at 1798 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: PVHMC or call RED-CROSS.

