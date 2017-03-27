Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old Pomona boy, Jonah Hwang

Jonah Hwang, 8, was killed when a drive-by shooter fired shots into a Pomona home February 20. Police arrested Sengchan Houl, 35, Sunday in connection to the fatal shooting. POMONA >> Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in Pomona last month.

