Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old ...

Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old Pomona boy, Jonah Hwang

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Jonah Hwang, 8, was killed when a drive-by shooter fired shots into a Pomona home February 20. Police arrested Sengchan Houl, 35, Sunday in connection to the fatal shooting. POMONA >> Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in Pomona last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr The Phartss 32,832
What do people on topix think of allowas? 16 hr Teddy 13
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Sun Dudley 3,237
News Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ... Sun Bobbie N 1
News Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09) Sun Ted Trent 42
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... Mar 22 spytheweb 3
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Mar 20 Death2Guppies 346
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 11:51AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC