Arrest made in slaying of 8-year-old Pomona boy, Jonah Hwang
Jonah Hwang, 8, was killed when a drive-by shooter fired shots into a Pomona home February 20. Police arrested Sengchan Houl, 35, Sunday in connection to the fatal shooting. POMONA >> Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Jonah Hwang in Pomona last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|The Phartss
|32,832
|What do people on topix think of allowas?
|16 hr
|Teddy
|13
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sun
|Dudley
|3,237
|Suspect jailed in fatal shooting of 8-year-old ...
|Sun
|Bobbie N
|1
|Animal control program raises residents' hackle... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Ted Trent
|42
|Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso...
|Mar 22
|spytheweb
|3
|Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07)
|Mar 20
|Death2Guppies
|346
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC