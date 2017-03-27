Amazon automation expert will speak at Southern California supply chain summit
An executive from Amazon's highly automated fulfillment center in Tracy has joined the lineup of the third annual Southern California Logistics and Supply Chain Summit. Kelvin Downes will be the closing speaker at the all-day event, which will take place April 20 at the Fairplex in Pomona.
