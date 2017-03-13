2 men sentenced in connection with 2013 homicide of Pomona man

POMONA >> Joseph Howard Brooks, 24, one of two men charged with the 2013 killing of a 30-year-old man in his Pomona apartment, was sentenced Thursday to five years in county jail, according to a Pomona Courthouse clerk. “Benson pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and admitted a special allegation of personal use of a firearm during the commission of the crime,” Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Sarah Ardalani said in an email.

