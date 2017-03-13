2 men sentenced in connection with 2013 homicide of Pomona man
POMONA >> Joseph Howard Brooks, 24, one of two men charged with the 2013 killing of a 30-year-old man in his Pomona apartment, was sentenced Thursday to five years in county jail, according to a Pomona Courthouse clerk. “Benson pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and admitted a special allegation of personal use of a firearm during the commission of the crime,” Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Sarah Ardalani said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Next pharts
|32,793
|Nelson bankrupts a book store!
|Thu
|Mr Nelson
|2
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Lol glendora voted for more development!
|Wed
|Hash
|7
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 15
|Luke
|39
|Man Died at Back Door lounge in Pomona
|Mar 14
|A concerned citizen
|1
|Pomona North Side 13 (Mar '13)
|Mar 13
|Wicked
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC