Widowera s wedding negatives from a 5...

Widowera s wedding negatives from a 57 found at Pomona Library

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Pat Lambert of the Pomona Public Library holds an envelope of wedding photos shot in 1957 by Burton Frasher Jr., part of the Frasher collection of photos in the library's holdings. Aug. 17, 1957 was the happiest day of Jess Kraus' life, even if it's something of a blur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica Kandmann "San Dimas flushed down the toilet" 3 hr Our City 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mon SagPhartce 32,735
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Sun manager? 14
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
Zac Efron's phone number and e-mail address (Oct '07) Sat Tee mack 202
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... Sat Wildchild 1
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Feb 9 el paisa 345
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC