University of La Verne to begin new physician assistant program

LA VERNE >> The University of La Verne will begin in June its first post-graduate health science program to train physician assistants - medical providers able to diagnose, treat and prescribe medications to patients but who don't have to spend as long in medical school as doctors do. The 27-month Physician Assistant Program at the University of La Verne consists of academic and clinical coursework and includes opportunities for military veteran students to assist wounded soldiers during clinical rotations at sites such as Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona, according to the university.

