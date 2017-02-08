'Tis the seasoning: Gary White's homemade blends a culinary hit
Gary White's family and friends knew he had a culinary hit on his hands after they tasted his homemade seasoning blend. The 63-year-old truck driver and former chef at Tiffany's Restaurant in Pomona said a few of his blends have garnered several awards for Gary's Seasonings since he started selling them about five years ago.
