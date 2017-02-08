'Tis the seasoning: Gary White's home...

'Tis the seasoning: Gary White's homemade blends a culinary hit

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Gary White's family and friends knew he had a culinary hit on his hands after they tasted his homemade seasoning blend. The 63-year-old truck driver and former chef at Tiffany's Restaurant in Pomona said a few of his blends have garnered several awards for Gary's Seasonings since he started selling them about five years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches without the church (Jun '09) 7 hr 0smius 21
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 9 hr Well Well 4,842
News San Bernardino County code enforcement using ne... (Feb '10) 12 hr Jeri Perdue 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed Trojan 32,729
Allawos 100% Syrian ! Wed manager? 8
John Harrold contact info (Aug '14) Wed scrappers 11
What do people on topix think of allowas? Wed Roasted 9
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC