Sunken markers at Holy Cross Cemetery...

Sunken markers at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona has Chino man concerned

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

A number of the grave markers have sunk in recent weeks. Some markers, which lie flush with the ground, have tilted back and in a few cases the ground beneath the markers has given way and the stones have fallen into cavities below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marin Voice: The case for bilingual education a... 10 hr Predator Harm In ... 1
Karen Davis and allowas a scam! 15 hr Beware 1
News Upland teacher's sex abuse case will now go to ... (Apr '10) Fri Wen 17
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Trojan 32,723
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Angela-Chanselor neighborhood in Pomona sees re... (Apr '13) Jan 28 olive is dead 26
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Pomona Restaurant Stabbing (Apr '07) Jan 28 psur13 52
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC